Masterson moves to second row as Connacht's lock stocks run very low

EOGHAN MASTERSON HAS been named in Connacht’s second row for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Murrayfield [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

27-year-old Masterson is usually a back row but has moved into the locking department with Connacht currently in something of a crisis in that area.

Ultan Dillane is on the Ireland bench against Italy today, Quinn Roux is with the wider Ireland squad and has an injury, Cillian Gallagher and Niall Murray have recently undergone surgery, while summer signing Oisín Dowling is still on the comeback trail from a back injury.

Masterson moves into Connacht's second row. Source: Richard Huggard/INPHO

While Connacht have been hoping for dispensation from the IRFU to make a signing in the second row, Masterson will start alongside Gavin Thornbury – the last senior lock standing – in a reshuffled Connacht team for tomorrow’s clash with Edinburgh.

Sammy Arnold, usually a centre, starts on the right wing for Andy Friend’s side, while hooker Shane Delahunt and number eight Abraham Papali’i are back from suspension.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Colm Reilly and academy lock/back row Cian Prendergast are set for their Connacht debuts off the bench.

Prendergast played for the Ireland U20s earlier this year, while Reilly was part of the U20s’ Grand Slam last year.

Connacht (v Edinburgh):

15. John Porch

14. Sammy Arnold

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Jack Aungier

4. Eoghan Masterson

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Paul Boyle

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Paddy McAllister

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Cian Prendergast

20. Conor Oliver

21. Colm Reilly

22. Peter Robb

23. Tiernan O’Halloran

Edinburgh:

15. Jack Blain

14. Ernoi Sau

13. James Johnstone

12. Chris Dean

11. Jamie Farndale

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Nic Groom (captain)

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Mike Willemse

3. WP Nel

4. Lewis Carmichael

5. Andrew Davidson

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. Ally Miller

8. Mesulame Kunavula

Replacements:

16. David Cherry

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Murray McCallum

19. Jamie Hodgson

20. Connor Boyle

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Nathan Chamberlain

23. George Turner

Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].