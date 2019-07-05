This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Connacht launch new club crest and jersey for 2019/20 season

Andy Friend’s side are back in pre-season training ahead of a big year.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 5 Jul 2019, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,134 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4711900

CONNACHT RUGBY HAS today unveiled a redesigned club crest as Andy Friend’s squad return to pre-season training ahead of the province’s return to the top tier of European rugby in 2019/20.

EA3I2140 Tiernan O'Halloran, Jarrad Butler and Caolin Blade model the new kit. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

As part of their kit launch for the upcoming season, Connacht have launched a new logo, which sheds the rugby ball feature of old and puts a greater emphasis on the traditional elements of the eagle and sword.

Connacht’s BLK Sport Ireland-designed kit will feature the new crest, which the province believe ‘strongly reflects the original provincial crest with evolutions of the core elements.’

After reaching the Pro14 semi-finals last year, Friend’s side are bidding to build on their progress in the Australian’s first season in charge as they ready themselves for Heineken Champions Cup rugby.

Connacht have been paired with Toulouse, Gloucester and Montpellier in Pool 5, while the westerners have switched to Conference B in the Pro14. 

“As an organisation, we are continuously looking to evolve and improve everything we do,” Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said.

Connacht Rugby Unveil New Logo 2019/20 Home Kit The new Connacht crest. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Throughout that evolution however it is important we always remember where we are from and who it is that we represent.

“Our new logo design aims to reflect that evolution whilst also placing much greater prominence on the extremely strong core elements of the original Connacht Provincial crest.

“The beginning of the new season and the return of Pro14 and Champions Cup rugby to the Sportsground provides a fitting opportunity to unveil our refreshed design and to continue with our evolution and progression both on and off the pitch.”

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

