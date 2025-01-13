Wilkins says Hansen contract delay not linked to disciplinary process

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins says the delay in Mack Hansen’s contract extension has nothing to do with the recent disciplinary process he’s gone through for comments he made about match officials following their defeat to Leinster before Christmas.

Connacht have nailed down internationals such as Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast to at least the end of next season, while they have also been busy extending deals for a large number of their current squad.

Six more contract extensions were announced last week but Hansen’s future has not been wrapped up yet even though his contract expires in the summer.

Wilkins said it is ongoing and is confident it will be sorted out soon and dismissed any delay to the disciplinary process which has seen Hansen banned for three games for his outburst in the press conference after the Leinster game.

Connacht's head coach Peter Wilkins. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“No, there’s no link there,” said Wilkins. “It’s purely when you are dealing with international players and, obviously, it’s a three-way conversation in terms of the province, the player, and also the IRFU.

“So, it can take a little bit longer in terms of ironing things out, but there’s nothing to worry about there I’m confident it will all work out.”

Hansen has made 38 appearances for Connacht since fellow Canberra native Andy Friend brought him to Ireland for the 2021/22 season. He made a man-of-the-match Irish debut the following February and now has a dozen tries in 25 international appearances.

Hansen’s suspension started at the weekend but he wasn’t missed as Connacht thrashed Lyon 52-24 and are now guaranteed to top Pool 1 in the Challenge Cup before they head to Cardiff for their final game against Cardiff. Two match points would guarantee home advantage throughout the three rounds of knockout games all the way to the final.

But with Connacht hosting Cardiff next month in their next home league game as they bid to revive their URC qualification hopes, there could be some shadow-boxing around next Friday’s fixture at the Arms Park.

“It’s fascinating, isn’t it, when you get those sort of match ups,” added Wilkins. “It has always been tough over the years over there, always incredibly tight encounters. And we know, if you are going away to Cardiff, you’ve got to take a group of players that are ready for a genuine street fight in terms of the competitiveness of the game and the closeness of the game.”