Mayo set for rip-roaring contest between Connacht and Munster

THE BIG GUNS are back, crucial points are on the line in the URC play-off race, and these two provinces have rebuilt a spicy relationship in the last couple of years.

There is much to look forward to as Connacht host Munster today [KO 2.30pm, TG4/Premier Sports], but those things are subplots to this game taking place in Mayo.

It will be a historic occasion as Connacht smash their record for a home crowd by welcoming 26,000 people to MacHale Park, the home of Mayo GAA in Castlebar.

Both sides like to play high-tempo attacking rugby so the hope is that the weather in the west plays ball for what could be an epic encounter. Good conditions would make this an even more enjoyable experience for the huge crowd.

Plenty of them will be new to live rugby games, lured in by the novelty of this one taking place in the GAA grounds. If Connacht give them a good day out, it could have a big impact in the future by inspiring young players but also hooking fans into coming to more games.

As ever, there will be plenty of Munster’s red jerseys in the stands and they won’t be worrying too much about Connacht’s development. For them, vital URC points and inter-provincial bragging rights are on the line.

With five regular-season matches remaining, Munster haven’t given up hope of breaking into the top four and earning a home quarter-final. Connacht are only three match points behind Munster but the westerners are more concerned with getting into the top eight to feature in the knock-outs.

With a two-game tour to South Africa still to come, it feels especially important for Connacht to capitalise on home advantage today.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Their attacking has been thrilling this season under Ulster-bound assistant coach Mark Sexton, with Connacht behind only behind only Leinster, Glasgow, and Munster for tries scored coming into this weekend.

But their defence has been poor, as evidenced again in last weekend’s 43-40 defeat away to the Ospreys.

Head coach Pete Wilkins remains on sick leave so Colm Tucker continues to lead their staff on a temporary basis. The Connacht brains trust have welcomed back talismen in Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen – who starts at fullback – and skipper Cian Prendergast.

With Shayne Bolton injured, Ireland 7s international Chay Mullins comes into a pacy back three with Hansen and Finn Treacy, while 21-year-old outside centre Hugh Gavin gets another big chance to show his quality.

Sean Jansen brings ball-carrying ballast into the back row, while Jordan Duggan’s athleticism gets him the nod at loosehead prop. After being stung by their 6/2 bench last weekend, Connacht revert to a 5/3 here.

Munster have also called on returning Ireland players in captain Tadhg Beirne, right wing Calvin Nash, and out-half Jack Crowley, who is set to sign a new contract to stay in Irish rugby beyond the end of this season.

Conor Murray is back on the bench because Craig Casey has recovered from his knee injury to start for the first time since December. There are also welcome returns from injury for tighthead prop Oli Jager and replacement lock Jean Kleyn.

All in all, Munster interim head coach Ian Costello and his crew must be feeling that they’re in a much better place personnel-wise than has been the case for some time.

Jack Crowley is back for Munster. Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langner/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / EJ Langner/INPHO / EJ Langner/INPHO

Their hope is that a 6/2 bench will give second-half ballast, with 21-year-old Ruadhán Quinn rewarded for his impact in defeat to Glasgow last weekend by being included among the replacements again.

Given both sides’ intent to play with ball in hand, this could be a thrilling exchange, while leading Irish referee Andrew Brace is sure to have his hands full in the breakdown and scrum battles.

This fixture has tended to be heated over the last few years and tempers are sure to be raised in this unique setting in front of a big crowd. It’s a wonderful occasion for Irish rugby to have so soon after the Six Nations and it’s a crucial challenge for both teams.

CONNACHT: Mack Hansen; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray; Cian Prendergast (captain), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen.