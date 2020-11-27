BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 5°C Friday 27 November 2020
Connacht-Ospreys match postponed after positive Covid-19 case

The decision was made after one of Welsh side’s players tested positive.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 27 Nov 2020, 4:32 PM
27 minutes ago 621 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5281034
A view of the Sportsground (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A view of the Sportsground (file pic).
A view of the Sportsground (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S PRO14 MATCH at home to Ospreys, due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed.

The decision was made after one of Welsh side’s players tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement issued today added: “One Ospreys player has returned a positive case of Covid-19 and others identified as close contacts are now isolating. Having considered all the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead.

“Benetton Rugby, who played against Ospreys on Sunday, carried out routine squad testing this week and returned negative results all round.

“PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

