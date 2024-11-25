Hugh Gavin ruled out until February but Connacht welcome back Heffernan for Bulls clash

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that Hugh Gavin has undergone ankle surgery and will be ruled out of action until mid-February.

The 20-year-old centre, who made his senior competitive debut against Leinster on 19 October, sustained the injury during Connacht’s victory over the Dragons the following week.

The western province expect Gavin to miss up to 12 weeks of action as he recovers from his recent operation.

Hooker Dave Heffernan will be available for Saturday’s URC meeting with the Bulls at Dexcom Stadium, however, having been released from Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad.

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast will remain with Ireland ahead of Saturday’s final November test against Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

Outside back Santi Cordero will join Heffernan in being available to face the Bulls after Argentina wrapped their autumn tour with a 37-23 defeat to France in Paris last Friday.

Connacht otherwise have a relatively clean bill of health heading into the next block of URC fixtures. Their only other long-term absentee, out-half JJ Hanrahan (ACL), is tracking towards a return in mid-January.