Connacht announce new contract renewals for Burke and Porch

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that Matthew Burke and John Porch have both renewed their contracts with the province.

Connacht's John Porch.

Ballinrobe native Burke made his professional debut in October 2018 and has since played 34 times for the province. He previously played for Ballinrobe RFC and Galwegians RFC, before joining the Connacht Academy.

Connacht's Matthew Burke. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Porch has become a regular fixture in the Connacht squad since joining in the summer of 2019, claiming over half a century of caps so far and has registered 13 tries. He was previously a member of the Australia Sevens squad where he played under Connacht coach Andy Friend.

“I’m delighted that John and Matthew have both renewed their contracts with Connacht,” said Connacht coach Friend.

“They’re two players with very different backgrounds – John has been an important member of the squad since moving from Australia in 2019, and Matthew has gone from strength to strength since coming through the ranks as a Ballinrobe man.”

Connacht are also set to make further announcements on the squad for next season in the coming days.

