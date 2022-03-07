Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

Connacht announce new contract renewals for Burke and Porch

The province are also set to make further announcements on the squad for next season in the coming days.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 7 Mar 2022, 6:14 PM
47 minutes ago 628 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5703829

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that Matthew Burke and John Porch have both renewed their contracts with the province.

john-porch-applaudes-fans-at-full-time Connacht's John Porch.

Ballinrobe native Burke made his professional debut in October 2018 and has since played 34 times for the province. He previously played for Ballinrobe RFC and Galwegians RFC, before joining the Connacht Academy.

matthew-burke Connacht's Matthew Burke. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Porch has become a regular fixture in the Connacht squad since joining in the summer of 2019, claiming over half a century of caps so far and has registered 13 tries. He was previously a member of the Australia Sevens squad where he played under Connacht coach Andy Friend.

“I’m delighted that John and Matthew have both renewed their contracts with Connacht,” said Connacht coach Friend.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“They’re two players with very different backgrounds – John has been an important member of the squad since moving from Australia in 2019, and Matthew has gone from strength to strength since coming through the ranks as a Ballinrobe man.”

Connacht are also set to make further announcements on the squad for next season in the coming days.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie