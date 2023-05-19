One-point victory sees Mayo set up Connacht final clash with Galway

Results

Connacht Minor Football Championship

Semi-final: Mayo 2-13 Roscommon 2-12 MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7pm

Shield Final: Leitrim 0-12 Sligo 3-14 Markievicz Park, 7pm

MAYO WILL meet Galway in the Munster minor football final after earning a thrilling one-point victory this evening.

They narrowly beat Roscommon 2-13 to 2-12 with goals from Josh Carey and Darragh Beirne helping their side claim a hard-fought win.

Roscommon pushed their rivals all the way and had led 1-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Goals from Eoghan Carthy and Ruairi Kilcline helped ensure a close contest that they were ultimately unlucky to come out the wrong side of.

It was more straightforward and less nervy for Sligo, who earned a convincing 3-14 to 0-12 win over Leitrim this evening.

However, they got off to a slow start and trailed 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

An impressive second-half performance encompassing goals from Eamonn O’Mahony, Conor Walsh and Cillian Duggan saw them over the line to win the 2023 Connacht Minor Shield.

Next week’s final between Mayo and Galway takes place in Tuam on Friday at 7pm.