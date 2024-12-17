CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that backs Andrew Smith and Shayne Bolton will miss their Christmas interpros with their respective injuries due to keep them out until early 2025.
Back row Seán O’Brien, meanwhile, will undergo an MRI which will determine the extent of the thigh injury he suffered in Sunday’s bonus-point win away to Perpignan in the Challenge Cup.
Smith, making his first appearance of the season, suffered a thumb injury in the same game and the consequent surgery is set to keep him sidelined for between six and eight weeks.
Bolton is aiming to return from a foot injury by the end of January following consultation with a specialist last week.
In better news for Pete Wilkins and the western province, Josh Ioane (ankle) and Piers O’Conor (hamstring) have both returned to full training and are available for selection against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.
Smith and Bolton ruled out until early new year for Connacht but Ioane returns for Dublin trip
