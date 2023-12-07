Aki returns for Connacht in Champions Cup clash against full-strength Bordeaux

BUNDEE AKI IS fit to start Connacht’s opening Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux on Friday.

It will be Aki’s first appearance since Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury. With Aki back, Cathal Forde will shuffle across to outside-centre.

Mack Hansen, meanwhile, starts at full-back.

Another Irish international, Finlay Bealham, also starts having missed last weekend’s defeat to Leinster.

Caolin Blade and JJ Hanrahan continue their half-back partnership.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are bringing their front-line stars to Galway, with Damien Penaud and Mathieu Jalibert included in their starting XV.

Connacht

15. Mack Hansen

14. Byron Ralston

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Andrew Smith

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade (C)

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Seán Jansen

Replacements

16. Tadgh McElroy

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Conor Oliver

21. Michael McDonald

22. David Hawkshaw

23. John Porch

Bordeaux