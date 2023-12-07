Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO Bundee Aki.
Bundee is back

Aki returns for Connacht in Champions Cup clash against full-strength Bordeaux

The sides meet in Galway on Friday night.
0
107
7 minutes ago

BUNDEE AKI IS fit to start Connacht’s opening Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux on Friday. 

It will be Aki’s first appearance since Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury. With Aki back, Cathal Forde will shuffle across to outside-centre. 

Mack Hansen, meanwhile, starts at full-back.

Another Irish international, Finlay Bealham, also starts having missed last weekend’s defeat to Leinster. 

Caolin Blade and JJ Hanrahan continue their half-back partnership. 

Bordeaux, meanwhile, are bringing their front-line stars to Galway, with Damien Penaud and Mathieu Jalibert included in their starting XV. 

Connacht 

  • 15. Mack Hansen 
  • 14. Byron Ralston 
  • 13. Cathal Forde 
  • 12. Bundee Aki 
  • 11. Andrew Smith 
  • 10. JJ Hanrahan 
  • 9. Caolin Blade (C)
  • 1. Denis Buckley 
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Darragh Murray
  • 5. Joe Joyce
  • 6. Cian Prendergast
  • 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
  • 8. Seán Jansen 

 Replacements

  • 16. Tadgh McElroy 
  • 17. Peter Dooley
  • 18. Jack Aungier
  • 19. Niall Murray 
  • 20. Conor Oliver 
  • 21. Michael McDonald 
  • 22. David Hawkshaw 
  • 23. John Porch 

Bordeaux 

 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     