Aki returns for Connacht in Champions Cup clash against full-strength Bordeaux

BUNDEE AKI IS fit to start Connacht’s opening Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux on Friday.
It will be Aki’s first appearance since Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury. With Aki back, Cathal Forde will shuffle across to outside-centre.
Mack Hansen, meanwhile, starts at full-back.
Another Irish international, Finlay Bealham, also starts having missed last weekend’s defeat to Leinster.
Caolin Blade and JJ Hanrahan continue their half-back partnership.
Bordeaux, meanwhile, are bringing their front-line stars to Galway, with Damien Penaud and Mathieu Jalibert included in their starting XV.
Connacht
- 15. Mack Hansen
- 14. Byron Ralston
- 13. Cathal Forde
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. Andrew Smith
- 10. JJ Hanrahan
- 9. Caolin Blade (C)
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Dave Heffernan
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Darragh Murray
- 5. Joe Joyce
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 8. Seán Jansen
Replacements
- 16. Tadgh McElroy
- 17. Peter Dooley
- 18. Jack Aungier
- 19. Niall Murray
- 20. Conor Oliver
- 21. Michael McDonald
- 22. David Hawkshaw
- 23. John Porch
Bordeaux
Le Centre Commercial Aushopping Bordeaux Lac vous présente les 23 Bordeaux & Blanc qui affronteront le @connachtrugby demain à 21h00 (heure française) !
8 décembre
