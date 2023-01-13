Hansen moved to full back as Connacht eye Challenge Cup knockout place

MACK HANSEN SHIFTS to full back as Connacht bid to book their place in the knockout phase of the Challenge Cup with victory at home to Brive on Saturday (5.30pm, Premier Sports 2).

The Ireland international — who lined out on the wing in last weekend’s URC win over the Sharks — replaces Tiernan O’Halloran in the 15 jersey.

Head coach Pete Wilkins makes seven personnel changes, including the return of Ireland internationals Dave Heffernan and Cian Prendergast in the pack.

“We’ve set ourselves a target of reaching the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup and then reassess from there, so our goal is to complete that first step tomorrow,” Director of Rugby Andy Friend said.

“Brive have hit a bit of form since we last played them, so we’re well aware that we will need to put in a strong performance if we’re to realise that goal.

“The weather suggests it’s going to be another windy afternoon, so hopefully we can take some of the lessons from last weekend in how to best use the conditions that tend to prevail here in Galway.”

Connacht Rugby: Mack Hansen, John Porch, Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Alex Wootton, Jack Carty (capt), Colm Reilly; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Leva Fifita, Ciaran Booth, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Conor Fitzgerald.

