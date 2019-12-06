Captain Butler back to bolster Connacht for Gloucester trip

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has boosted by the return of captain Jarrad Butler in much more familiar looking line-up for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup pool 5 clash away to Gloucester (kick-off 1pm, BT Sport).

Although the western province have been dealt a blow with a training ground injury to Matt Healy, Butler is named as number 8 behind an experienced pack headed up by Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham.

In all, there are eight changes to the starting line-up from the side who gave Toulouse a scare two weeks ago. Niyi Adeolokun comes in in place of Healy, with the in-form John Porch switching to fullback.

Bundee Aki and Peter Robb form a powerful midfield axis for Jack Carty and Caolin Blade to provide for.

Blade will be deputised by Stephen Kerins wth Kieran Marmion unable to shake off his back issue.

Gloucester

15. Tom Marshall

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Chris Harris

12. Mark Atkinson

11. Ollie Thorley

10. Danny Cipriani

9. Joe Simpson

1. Val Rapava Ruskin

2. Franco Marais

3. Fraser Balmain

4. Gerbrandt Grobler

5. Franco Mostert

6. Ruan Ackermann

7. Jake Polledri

8. Ben Morgan Capt

Replacements:

16. Todd Gleave

17. Josh Hohneck

18. Jamal Ford-Robinson

19. Alex Craig

20. Lewis Ludlow

21. Callum Braley

22. Billy Twelvetrees

23. Matt Banahan

Connacht Rugby

15. John Porch

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Bundee Aki

12. Peter Robb

11. Kyle Godwin

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Maksymiw

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler Capt

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Robin Copeland

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Tom Daly