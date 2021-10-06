Tom Farrell's impressive return boosts Connacht's centre stocks

ANDY FRIEND BELIEVES Connacht now have “an embarrassment of riches” at centre following Tom Farrell’s impressive return to form following a long term injury.

Farrell played just four times for Connacht last season before suffering a cruciate ligament injury last November.

However the 28-year-old has hit the ground running this year, delivering a commanding performance in last week’s impressive 34-7 thrashing of the Bulls, with four offloads, one try and a number of smart contributions.

A fit and firing Farrell represents another quality option for the province in midfield, with the centre playing a key role across the 2018/19 season, his performances that year resulting in a first senior call-up with Ireland.

And head coach Friend believes Farrell can make a major contribution going forward as Connacht look to build on last week’s hugely encouraging win over the Bulls, where Farrell linked up well with Tom Daly in midfield – with the two players’ relationship tracing back to their days in the Leinster Academy.

“I thought the two Toms were good, but Tommy Faz in particular,” Friend said.

I just think his ability to break tackles, I think he’s fantastic. We talk about carrying square, he carries square, he takes you upfield, he runs due north pretty much, but he’s got footwork and power with it, and then his ability to get rid of the ball through contact is very good.

“So that’s always been a strength of Tom’s and it’s great to see him back doing that.

“I think the other thing that’s really been added to his game is his defensive reads and his ability to shut down defence in that 13 channel. That’s a tough channel to defend in but he’s got his timing right, he’s got his ball awareness right and he’s getting his body in front which is making a big difference for him.”

Farrell celebrates scoring the bonus point try against the Bulls. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Yet while Farrell and Daly have both made strong starts to the new campaign, Friend also stressed the high level of competition that now exists within his squad.

“They’re two really big men, both boys would be over 100 kilos and they’re big powerful men, and they do complement each other.

“Tom Daly probably has a bigger kicking game to his bow, Tommy Faz has a shorter kicking game but both have a really good skill set in attack and in defence.

“We’ve got an embarrassment of riches there in the centre when you think about Sammy Arnold sitting on the bench behind them and we’ve got Bundee Aki yet to come back and then you’ve got the likes of young Shane Bolton and Peter Robb.

“We’ve got some very good centres wearing the green jersey, which is pleasing for us.”

