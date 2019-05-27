Connacht trio named in Barbarians squad for England showdown at Twickenham

Finlay Bealham is one of three Connacht players included.

THREE CONNACHT PLAYERS have been included in the Barbarians squad to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Quilter Cup match [KO 3.30pm] is part of a double-header in London, with the unbeaten Barbarians women’s side facing the Red Roses in the curtain raiser.

Niyi Adeolokun, Finlay Bealham and David Heffernan have all been included in the 23-man squad which shows representation from nine countries.

Former England international Joe Marler, New Zealand World Cup winner Makakai Fekitoa and Australia’s James Horwill — making the final professional appearance of his colourful career — are among others selected by head coach Pat Lam, the former Connacht boss who recently signed a new long-term deal to stay with Bristol Bears.

Lam’s Baa Baas return to Twickenham after the famous invitational side beat England 63-45 last year.

The women’s squad for the historic double-header was announced last week with Ireland trio Sene Naoupu, Claire Molloy and Hannah Casey named within.

After their clash, Eddie Jones’ England men — with Jim Mallinder as head coach on the day — will lock horns with the Barbarians for the 18th time in the Quilter Cup.

Mallinger has also shown his hand this afternoon.

Barbarians squad

Forwards

Joe Marler (Harlequins & England)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

John Afoa (Bristol Bears & New Zealand)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht & Ireland)

David Heffernan (Connacht & Ireland)

Richard Hibbard (Dragons & Wales)

James Horwill (Harlequins & Australia)

Chris Vui (Bristol Bears & Samoa)

Steven Luatua (Bristol Bears & New Zealand)

Facundo Isa (Toulon & Argentina)

Liam Messam (Toulon & New Zealand)

Viliame Mata (Edinburgh & Fiji)

Francois Louw (Bath & South Africa)

Backs

Rhys Webb (Toulon & Wales)

Rhodri Williams (Dragons & Wales)

Colin Slade (Pau & New Zealand)

Brock James (Bordeaux Begles)

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester)

Malakai Fekitoa (Toulon & New Zealand)

Filipo Nakosi (Toulon)

Taqele Naiyaravoro (Northampton Saints & Australia)

Niyi Adeolokun (Connacht & Ireland)

Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears & New Zealand)

England squad

Forwards

Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Tom Ellis (Bath Rugby)

Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks)

Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints)

Paul Hill (Northampton Saints)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

Ehren Painter (Northampton Saints)

Will Spencer (Leicester Tigers)

Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby)

Tommy Taylor (Wasps)

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps)

Simon Hammersley (Newcastle Falcons)

Ben Loader (London Irish)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Piers O’Conor (Bristol Bears)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben White (Leicester Tigers)

Johnny Williams (Newcastle Falcons)

