Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz/INPHO Damian Willemse of the DHL Stormers goes over to score a try.
# squaring off
Connacht to play Stormers in URC semi-finals
The Stormers came out on top of an all-South African quarter-final against the Bulls in Cape Town today.
1.8k
0
1 hour ago

CONNACHT WILL TRAVEL to face the DHL Stormers in Cape Town in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals next weekend.

The defending champions came out on top of an all-South African quarter-final against the Bulls in Cape Town today, winning 33-21 at the DHL Stadium.

Manie Libbok pulled the strings for the home side with 18 points from the boot, with the Stormers’ tries coming from Hacjivah Dayimani, Leolin Zas and Angelo Davids.

Connacht booked their place in the last four with a brilliant win away at Ulster on Friday night.

The other semi-final will see the winners of today’s meeting between Leinster and the Sharks face the winners of tonight’s game in Scotstoun, where Glasgow host Munster.

The details of next weekend’s semi-final games will be confirmed later today.

 

 

 

 

 

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     