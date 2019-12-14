16 mins ago

There’s more Champions Cup action coming your way today with Connacht taking on Gloucester at the Sportsground.

A win is paramount for Andy Friend’s charges as they have lost both of their away fixtures since their opening-round victory over Montpelier.

They need to get back to winning ways today if they are to have a possibility of getting to the knockout stages of the competition.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments with kick-off to follow at 12.45.