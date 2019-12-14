This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A bit of light reading to get you through the last few minutes before kick-off as The42′s Sean Farrell previews the tie.

There’s one change for Gloucester ahead of kick-off.

Aaron Hinkley replaces Danny Cipriani on the bench. Cipriani is ruled out with illness.

15. Matt Banahan
14. Louis Rees-Zammit
13. Billy Twelvetrees
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Ollie Thorley
10. Lloyd Evans
9. Callum Braley

1. Josh Hohneck
2. Todd Gleave
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Alex Craig
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Freddie Clarke
7. Lewis Ludlow (Capt)
8. Ruan Ackermann

Replacements:

16. Franco Marais
17. Alex Seville
18. Jamal Ford-Robinson
19. Franco Mostert
20. Ben Morgan
21. Joe Simpson
22. Aaron Hinkley
23. Chris Harris

Here’s how Connacht are named to line out:

15. Jack Carty
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Bundee Aki
11. John Porch
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter McCabe
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Dominic Robertson McCoy
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Joe Maksymiw
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Jarrad Butler (Capt)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Denis Buckley
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Niall Murray
20. Eoghan Masterson 
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Tom Daly
23. Robin Copeland

There’s more Champions Cup action coming your way today with Connacht taking on Gloucester at the Sportsground.

A win is paramount for Andy Friend’s charges as they have lost both of their away fixtures since their opening-round victory over Montpelier.

They need to get back to winning ways today if they are to have a possibility of getting to the knockout stages of the competition.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments with kick-off to follow at 12.45.

