We have a mouth-watering European heavyweight clash in store.
Liveblog
Massive Munster turnover with Jack O’Donoghue in the middle of it. Badly needed.
Farrell puts the ball in the corner from a penalty and Sarries pile on the pressure.
Moments later he does the same, after Munster interfere with George Kruis in the air.
As I type, the visitors are pinged again.
Beirne gives the thumbs up as he’s wheeled away, sucking on oxygen.
This is more bad news for Munster.
Tadhg Beirne is down with a bad-looking ankle injury with a stretcher on the pitch.
Tommy O’Donnell will come on.
Haley redeems himself a bit almost immediately scrambling to make a challenge when Farrell clips a lovely cross-field kick.
Farrell then opens the scoring with a penalty as Munster are pinged for an offside.
First big opportunity of the game comes when Mike Haley fumbles the ball into touch deep in his own 22 after a testing Saracens kick.
Right, here we go.
JVG is looking focused, for what it’s worth: ‘We come here to win. It’ll be a massive challenge.’
Big news as the Reds skipper suffers a groin injury.
Saracens
15. Max Malins
14. Sean Maitland
13. Alex Lozowski
12. Nick Tompkins
11. Elliot Daly
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Richard Wigglesworth
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Vincent Koch
4. Joel Kpoku
5. George Kruis
6. Nick Isiekwe
7. Ben Earl
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
16. Tom Woolstencroft
17. Richard Barrington
18. Josh Ibuanokpe
19. Calum Clark
20. Jackson Wray
21. Ben Spencer
22. Manu Vunipola
23. Duncan Taylor
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Dan Goggin
23. Tommy O’Donnell
Here we go again.
Connacht have just clinched a dramatic win in Galway at the death but our attention now turns to Allianz Park where Munster will take on big, bad Sarries.
Murray Kinsella is there for us and will have reaction and a report on a whistle but we’ll go minute-by-minute here in the meantime.
