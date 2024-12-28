LIVE: Connacht v Ulster, URC

So, Connacht had announced three changes to their backline for this one, but there’s now a fourth swap in the forwards:

Darragh Murray has pulled up in the warm-up, so he’ll be replaced in the second row by his older brother Niall.

Pete Wilkins’ 6-2 bench remains unchanged.

A like-for-like replacement with Niall (L) deputising for Darragh Murray. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster line out as named with Jack Murphy, who made his senior debut against Munster, earning his first start for the province at 10.

Fellow academy back Rory Telfer also makes his first start after two appearances from the bench against Bordeaux and Munster. Wilhelm De Klerk is in line for his senior debut off the bench.

Your man in the middle in 15 minutes’ time will be Andy Brace.

Connacht

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Mack Hansen

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Santiago Cordero

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Cian Prendergast (capt)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Sean Jansen

21. Ben Murphy

22. Shane Jennings

23. Conor Oliver

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. Ben Carson

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Rory Telfer

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Scott Wilson

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. Matty Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. James McNabney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Corrie Barrett

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. David McCann

21. John Cooney

22. Aidan Morgan

23. Wilhelm De Klerk

Ref: Andrew Brace (Ire)