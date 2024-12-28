LIVE: Connacht v Ulster, URC

Howdy, all. Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Connacht and Ulster’s URC meeting at Dexcom Stadium, Galway.
Hope you’ve had a lovely few days so far — wherever you are in the world. It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll keep you up to speed on proceedings from The Sportsground in this second Christmas interpro if you can’t make it to the game or to a TV (RTÉ 2/Premier Sports).
Kick-off is at 7:35pm, and my colleague Ciarán Kennedy will also have a full match report and reaction from the ground so keep an eye on The 42 for all of that afterwards if you don’t catch the game live.
Murray Kinsella is also on RTÉ duty this evening. Working hard or hardly working, says you!
So, Connacht had announced three changes to their backline for this one, but there’s now a fourth swap in the forwards:
Darragh Murray has pulled up in the warm-up, so he’ll be replaced in the second row by his older brother Niall.
Pete Wilkins’ 6-2 bench remains unchanged.
A like-for-like replacement with Niall (L) deputising for Darragh Murray. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO
Ulster line out as named with Jack Murphy, who made his senior debut against Munster, earning his first start for the province at 10.
Fellow academy back Rory Telfer also makes his first start after two appearances from the bench against Bordeaux and Munster. Wilhelm De Klerk is in line for his senior debut off the bench.
Your man in the middle in 15 minutes’ time will be Andy Brace.
Connacht
15. Piers O’Conor
14. Mack Hansen
13. Cathal Forde
12. Bundee Aki
11. Santiago Cordero
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Josh Murphy
5. Niall Murray
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisín Dowling
20. Sean Jansen
21. Ben Murphy
22. Shane Jennings
23. Conor Oliver
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Werner Kok
13. Ben Carson
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Rory Telfer
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Scott Wilson
4. Alan O’Connor (capt)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. James McNabney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Corrie Barrett
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. David McCann
21. John Cooney
22. Aidan Morgan
23. Wilhelm De Klerk
Ref: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Team news coming momentarily — there’s been one late change to Connacht’s starting XV.
Cian Prendergast lays down the gauntlet for the hosts: rock, paper, scissors to choose ends.
Ulster skipper Nick Timoney appears to be more keen on a conventional coin toss.
