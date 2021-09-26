Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 26 September 2021
Advertisement

Connor Ronan opens Scottish Premiership account with a double in victory over Aberdeen

The former Ireland U21 star recently joined St Mirren on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 2:30 PM
35 minutes ago 802 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5558611

connor-ronan Connor Ronan on Ireland U21 duty against Luxembourg last November. Source: PressinPhoto/INPHO

ST MIRREN HAD Connor Ronan largely to thank after they picked up their first league win of the season at the seventh attempt.

Ronan opened his Scottish Premiership account by scoring twice as his side moved up to eighth place in the table courtesy of a 3-2 victory at home to Aberdeen.

The former Ireland U21 international, who has joined St Mirren on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, gave the hosts the lead in the 14th minute with a strike that beat Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis with the aid of a David Bates deflection.

Goals from Scott Brown and Christian Ramirez had Aberdeen ahead at the break, but the visitors were then hindered by the sending-off of Teddy Jenks early in the second half.

St Mirren capitalised as Ronan finished brilliantly from the edge of the box after being teed up by Jamie McGrath, before Curtis Main headed the winner on 61 minutes.

A senior Ireland call-up is one of Ronan’s objectives, the 23-year-old playmaker stating earlier this month that he hopes the move to St Mirren will do for him what it did for McGrath.

Having joined the Paisley outfit from Dundalk in January 2020, McGrath won the first of his three caps to date during the summer friendly win against Andorra. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ronan impressed for Ireland during his time as a member of the U21 side, with the English-born midfielder earning nine caps under current senior boss Stephen Kenny.

There were five Irishmen in the St Mirren starting line-up that was selected by Waterford native Jim Goodwin this afternoon, with McGrath and Ronan joined by Alan Power, Conor McCarthy and captain Joe Shaughnessy.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie