Connor Ronan can play his way into Ireland reckoning, says St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

Connor Ronan on the ball for the Ireland U21s in November 2020.

ST MIRREN BOSS Jim Goodwin challenged Connor Ronan to produce his brilliant winner against Aberdeen on a regular basis and push himself into international reckoning.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international curled home from just inside the box to earn Saints a 1-0 win last night and put them three points off the cinch Premiership’s top six.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder now has four goals for the season – three of them coming against the Dons.

“It was a brilliant goal,” Goodwin said. “In the first half of the season we found ourselves on the wrong end of those types of games.

“At half-time with the way the game was going I thought it would take something special and I’m pleased Connor came up with a bit of magic.

“It was another quality goal and I think he can go again. He’s not the finished article – there’s still room for improvement.

“Jamie McGrath has had that international recognition and Connor is capable of doing the same.

“The FAI are well aware of the quality he has and he just needs to keep doing that.

“If he continues with performances and goals like that – it will be shown over social media and on TV – and no doubt Stephen Kenny will see it.”

McGrath was back in the team after missing two games because of the distraction of transfer speculation.

“Jamie’s a St Mirren player until I get told otherwise,” Goodwin said. “He was magnificent and showed the fans he cares and is committed to doing his best. I thought he was excellent.

“There wasn’t a single player who had a below-par performance.”