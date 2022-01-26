Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 26 January 2022
Advertisement

Connor Ronan can play his way into Ireland reckoning, says St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin

Goodwin believes the on-loan midfielder can follow in Jamie McGrath’s footsteps.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 12:40 PM
8 minutes ago 99 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5664956
Connor Ronan on the ball for the Ireland U21s in November 2020.
Image: PressinPhoto/INPHO
Connor Ronan on the ball for the Ireland U21s in November 2020.
Connor Ronan on the ball for the Ireland U21s in November 2020.
Image: PressinPhoto/INPHO

ST MIRREN BOSS Jim Goodwin challenged Connor Ronan to produce his brilliant winner against Aberdeen on a regular basis and push himself into international reckoning.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international curled home from just inside the box to earn Saints a 1-0 win last night and put them three points off the cinch Premiership’s top six.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder now has four goals for the season – three of them coming against the Dons.

“It was a brilliant goal,” Goodwin said. “In the first half of the season we found ourselves on the wrong end of those types of games.

“At half-time with the way the game was going I thought it would take something special and I’m pleased Connor came up with a bit of magic.

“It was another quality goal and I think he can go again. He’s not the finished article – there’s still room for improvement.

“Jamie McGrath has had that international recognition and Connor is capable of doing the same.

“The FAI are well aware of the quality he has and he just needs to keep doing that.

“If he continues with performances and goals like that – it will be shown over social media and on TV – and no doubt Stephen Kenny will see it.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

McGrath was back in the team after missing two games because of the distraction of transfer speculation.

“Jamie’s a St Mirren player until I get told otherwise,” Goodwin said. “He was magnificent and showed the fans he cares and is committed to doing his best. I thought he was excellent.

“There wasn’t a single player who had a below-par performance.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie