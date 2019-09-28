This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor Corbett and Seán McDonagh named Minor Footballer and Hurler of the Year

The talented young forwards were integral as Cork and Galway were crowed Minor All-Ireland champions.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 8:26 PM
16 minutes ago 408 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4829238
The pair collected their awards at Croke Park on Saturday.
CORK’S CONOR Corbett and Galway’s Seán McDonagh have been named Electric Ireland Minor Footballer and Hurler of the Year for their exploits in 2019.

Corbett was a pivotal figure as Cork clinched their first All-Ireland Minor Football title since 2000 with an impressive victory over Galway which saw the Clyda Rovers clubman score 1-7 in the final.

McDonagh was also integral as Galway were crowned All-Ireland Minor Hurling champions for the third year in a row. The Mountbellew-Moylough forward scored an incredible 4-38 throughout the campaign, notching 2-8 at Croke Park as Galway overcame Kilkenny in the decider.

Corbett and McDonagh were announced as part of this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards today.  The event celebrated the Minor Football and Hurling Teams of the Year, who were joined by their families and representatives from their County Boards and Management teams in Croke Park. 

“The 2019 Minor Championship season was a special one, and it is only right that the players’ commitment and hard work is recognised at today’s awards,” said Derek McGrath, Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards Judge.

“The Minor Football and Hurling Teams of the Year are a showcase of the talent at this age grade, and Conor and Seán certainly highlight the elite skill level on display throughout the Championships.”

Roscommon legend Fergal O’Donnell was also honoured with the Electric Ireland Special Merit Award for his significant contribution to Minor Football. He led Roscommon to victory over Kerry in the 2006 All-Ireland Minor Football Final, a victory which has been coined as one of the greatest in the history of the Minor Championships.

Aaron Gallagher
