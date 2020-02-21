Watch: Conor English smashes in late equaliser for Wexford

CABINTEELY GOT THEIR First Division campaign off to a blistering start this evening with a 4-2 win over Bray.

Stradbrook was treated to four goals in the opening 45 minutes of the season as the Seagulls crash-landed. Keith Dalton grabbed a brace before the interval to put the result beyond doubt after Kieran Marty Walters and Villius Labutis scored one apiece in the first half-hour.

The cushion was put to use in the second half as Gary Shaw and Jack Watson struck consolation goals for Bray.

With Galway v Athlone called off, there was only one other second-tier fixture tonight and it dramatically ended all square between Wexford and UCD.

🎥 Get in! @ConorEnglish1 with a cracking injury time equaliser from this evening’s 1-1 draw with @UCDAFC at Ferrycarrig Park. pic.twitter.com/CxzmmbJxIM — Wexford FC (@WexfordFC) February 21, 2020

The Students took an early lead thanks to Yousef Mahdy’s fine through ball to set up Colm Whelan’s 16th-minute goal.

The hosts were made to wait for their equaliser, but it was worth hanging around Ferrycarrig Park until the 89th minute for Conor English’s excellent 25-yard blast to level the match at 1-1.