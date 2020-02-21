This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Conor English smashes in late equaliser for Wexford

Meanwhile, Cabinteely roared into the new First Division season with four goals in 45 minutes against Bray.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:15 PM
CABINTEELY GOT THEIR First Division campaign off to a blistering start this evening with a 4-2 win over Bray.

Stradbrook was treated to four goals in the opening 45 minutes of the season as the Seagulls crash-landed. Keith Dalton grabbed a brace before the interval to put the result beyond doubt after Kieran Marty Walters and Villius Labutis scored one apiece in the first half-hour.

The cushion was put to use in the second half as Gary Shaw and Jack Watson struck consolation goals for Bray.

With Galway v Athlone called off, there was only one other second-tier fixture tonight and it dramatically ended all square between Wexford and UCD.

The Students took an early lead thanks to Yousef Mahdy’s fine through ball to set up Colm Whelan’s 16th-minute goal. 

The hosts were made to wait for their equaliser, but it was worth hanging around Ferrycarrig Park until the 89th minute for Conor English’s excellent 25-yard blast to level the match at 1-1.

