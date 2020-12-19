BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 19 December 2020
Galway U20 star celebrates All-Ireland football win one day after Leinster hurling semi-final victory

Conor Flaherty started in goals for the victorious footballers today after lining out for the hurlers last night.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 6:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,698 Views 2 Comments
IT’S BEEN A superb 24 hours for Galway U20 dual star Conor Flaherty.

He celebrated an All-Ireland football title today at Croke Park to cap off a brilliant 24 hours, after helping Galway book a spot in the Leinster U20 hurling final last night.

Flaherty lined out at centre-back last night in Portlaoise, as Galway dethroned the reigning provincial champions Kilkenny to book their spot in the Leinster final.

The Carnmore hurler contributed one point from a free as Galway progressed with a 0-19 to 1-11 win.

Flaherty, who plays his club football with Claregalway, was back in action in a Galway jersey today.

He started in goals tat GAA headquarters as the Tribesmen held off a thrilling fightback from Dublin to win the All-Ireland U20 footbal title. Flaherty kept a clean sheet and was solid overall between the sticks.

The Galway hurlers will now prepare to take on Dublin in the Leinster final on Sunday, 3 January. 

