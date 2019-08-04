Ireland's Hourihane bangs in two stunning free-kicks ahead of Villa's Premier League return

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CONOR Hourihane banged in two brilliant free-kicks as Aston Villa beat Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig 3-1 yesterday.

Gearing up to play in the Premier League for the first time at the age of 28, Corkman Hourihane showed his class as Villa kept their 100% pre-season record in Germany.

The two goals came either side of a Yussuf Poulsen equaliser, while John McGinn ensured Dean Smith’s side capped their preparations for their return to the English top flight in style.

Hourihane inspired throughout and gave Smith serious food for thought ahead of their 2018/19 season opener against Tottenham next weekend, with new signing — and his potential replacement in the starting side — Marvelous Nakamba forced to sit out.

Source: villareport Twitter.

The dead-ball specialist was instrumental last season as Villa were promoted from the Championship, scoring seven goals and chipping in with 11 assists. As a result, he was rewarded with a long-term deal last month.

Villa travel to White Hart Lane next Saturday.

Source: Hearte Of The Holte Twitter.

