Conor Hourihane retires from playing and takes permanent Barnsley coaching role

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Conor Hourihane has announced his retirement from playing after a career that saw him make over 580 appeaeraances across all competitions.

Hourihane is set to take on the role of assistant head coach on a permanent basis with League One outfit Barnsley, the club he returned to this summer.

The initial plan had been to combine coaching and playing for the next two years, but Barnsley have tonight announced Hourihane’s full-time move into coaching.

The Cork native began his professional career at Sunderland, having further spells at Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, before moving to Barnsley. He enjoyed success at Oakwell in helping guide them to promotion to the Championship, and lifting the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in 2016.

Hourihane moved to Aston Villa in 2017, where he again celebrated promotion, this time to the Premier League. The midfielder had further spells with Swansea, Sheffield United, and Derby County.

At international level Hourihane won 36 caps for Ireland and scored one goal, in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium.

“I have loved every second of my time as a player at all the clubs I represented,” said Hourihane.

“The two Wembley victories with Barnsley and getting promoted and playing in the Premier League for Aston Villa are moments I will remember forever and I am grateful to so many people, starting with my parents who allowed me to come to England at 16 years of age.

“My intention was to play, but a combination of not feeling I could perform to the standard I expected and the amazing coaching opportunity that Barnsley have provided has meant I have come to this decision and I am excited to become a full-time assistant head coach to Darrell (Clarke) at Oakwell.”