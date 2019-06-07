Masterson one of three Irish academy players released by Liverpool

Masterson is looking for a new club.

Masterson is looking for a new club.

LIVERPOOL HAVE RELEASED three Ireland underage internationals from their academy, including 20-year-old defender Conor Masterson.

Masterson was a regular in Liverpool’s U23 side but having failed to make a first-team appearance, will leave the Premier League club this summer along with Glen McAuley and Corey Whelan.

Celbridge native Masterson was on the books at Liverpool for four years and was named on the bench for an FA Cup tie against Exeter City in 2016 and the Champions League game against Manchester City at Anfield last season, but was an unused substitute in both.

He is currently with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 side at the Toulon tournament.

Dubliner McAuley joined the Liverpool academy during the 2015/16 season and after winning caps for Ireland at U16 and U17 level, the striker showed his prolific streak by netting 31 goals for the Reds’ U18 side over two seasons.

Joining Masterson and McAuley out the Melwood exit is English-born Ireland U21 international defender Whelan, who also failed to make the first-team breakthrough on Merseyside.

McAuley in action for Liverpool U18s back in 2017. Source: Martin Rickett

Whelan had recent loan spells with Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra in the Football League before returning to Liverpool last January.

Liverpool have also released goalkeepers Connor Randall and Adam Bogdan, who played six games for the first-team, ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks the departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future,” a statement read.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!