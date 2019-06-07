This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Masterson one of three Irish academy players released by Liverpool

Glen McAuley and Corey Whelan will also leave the Premier League club this summer.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 7 Jun 2019, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,126 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4672639
Masterson is looking for a new club.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Masterson is looking for a new club.
Masterson is looking for a new club.
Image: EMPICS Sport

LIVERPOOL HAVE RELEASED three Ireland underage internationals from their academy, including 20-year-old defender Conor Masterson.

Masterson was a regular in Liverpool’s U23 side but having failed to make a first-team appearance, will leave the Premier League club this summer along with Glen McAuley and Corey Whelan.

Celbridge native Masterson was on the books at Liverpool for four years and was named on the bench for an FA Cup tie against Exeter City in 2016 and the Champions League game against Manchester City at Anfield last season, but was an unused substitute in both.

He is currently with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 side at the Toulon tournament.

Dubliner McAuley joined the Liverpool academy during the 2015/16 season and after winning caps for Ireland at U16 and U17 level, the striker showed his prolific streak by netting 31 goals for the Reds’ U18 side over two seasons.  

Joining Masterson and McAuley out the Melwood exit is English-born Ireland U21 international defender Whelan, who also failed to make the first-team breakthrough on Merseyside.

Manchester United Under18's v Liverpool Under18's - J. Davidson Stadium McAuley in action for Liverpool U18s back in 2017. Source: Martin Rickett

Whelan had recent loan spells with Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra in the Football League before returning to Liverpool last January. 

Liverpool have also released goalkeepers Connor Randall and Adam Bogdan, who played six games for the first-team, ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks the departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future,” a statement read.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie