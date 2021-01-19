BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Conor Masterson to link up with Mark Travers with loan exit from QPR

The 22-year-old from Kildare is set to join John Sheridan’s Swindon Town until the end of the season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 11:19 AM
19 minutes ago 557 Views 0 Comments
Masterson: six QPR appearances this season.
Image: PA
Image: PA

QUEENS PARK RANGERS are preparing to send Republic of Ireland U21 international Conor Masterson out on loan.

The 22-year-old centre-back is set to spend the remainder of the season with League One club Swindon Town, who are managed by former Ireland midfielder John Sheridan.

Masterson will be the second Kildare native to make a temporary switch to Swindon this month. He’ll link up with goalkeeper Mark Travers, who has joined Sheridan’s side on loan from Bournemouth.

QPR’s faith in the former Liverpool youngster is evidenced by the club’s decision to reward him with a new three-year contract back in September.

However, he has found his opportunities limited this season, making just six first-team appearances. His last outing in the Championship came in a 3-2 win against Rotherham United in November.

Masterson’s prospects under manager Mark Warburton were hindered further by last week’s arrival of former Dutch U21 international Jordy de Wijs on loan from Hull City.

A key member of the most recent Ireland U21 squad, Masterson captained the side in the European Championship qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg following Jayson Molumby’s graduation to the senior set-up.

Swindon, who were promoted last summer as League Two champions, are fighting to avoid a swift return to the fourth tier of English football.

They languish second from bottom in the table, two points from safety, ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Charlton Athletic.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

