Conor Masterson to link up with Mark Travers with loan exit from QPR

QUEENS PARK RANGERS are preparing to send Republic of Ireland U21 international Conor Masterson out on loan.

The 22-year-old centre-back is set to spend the remainder of the season with League One club Swindon Town, who are managed by former Ireland midfielder John Sheridan.

Masterson will be the second Kildare native to make a temporary switch to Swindon this month. He’ll link up with goalkeeper Mark Travers, who has joined Sheridan’s side on loan from Bournemouth.

QPR’s faith in the former Liverpool youngster is evidenced by the club’s decision to reward him with a new three-year contract back in September.

However, he has found his opportunities limited this season, making just six first-team appearances. His last outing in the Championship came in a 3-2 win against Rotherham United in November.

Masterson’s prospects under manager Mark Warburton were hindered further by last week’s arrival of former Dutch U21 international Jordy de Wijs on loan from Hull City.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A key member of the most recent Ireland U21 squad, Masterson captained the side in the European Championship qualifiers against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg following Jayson Molumby’s graduation to the senior set-up.

Swindon, who were promoted last summer as League Two champions, are fighting to avoid a swift return to the fourth tier of English football.

They languish second from bottom in the table, two points from safety, ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Charlton Athletic.