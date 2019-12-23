Ex-Cork City captain and member of double-winning side returns to former club

FORMER CORK CITY captain Conor McCormack has found a new club ahead of the 2020 season, as he returns to Derry City.

The 29-year-old, who previously spent a season and a half at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, has penned a two-year deal with his former side.

McCormack returns to the Candystripes following a three-year stint on Leeside which came to an end on Wednesday. During that time, he picked up titles in the Premier Division, FAI Cup and President’s Cups.

The defensive midfielder was selected to captain Cork City after playing a key role in their double-winning season of 2017.

McCormack follows in the footsteps of prominent players such as Dan Casey, Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins by leaving Cork City ahead of the 2020 season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get it over the line,” a delighted McCormack told the Derry City website ahead of his return.

How we all feeling about today's new signing? 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ds0dg6FQSU — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) December 23, 2019

“I’m just looking forward to the season already and I’m sure we’ll do fantastic this year.”

“There has been a lot of change from the the last time I was here. I think you have to give credit to the club and the places that they want to go.

“Declan and his team have come in and done fantastically well last season so hopefully we can build on that and I’m looking forward to being part of his plans.”

