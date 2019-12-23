This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 December, 2019
Ex-Cork City captain and member of double-winning side returns to former club

Conor McCormack has signed for Derry City ahead of the new season.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 23 Dec 2019, 2:09 PM
21 minutes ago 515 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4946211
Conor McCormack is returning to Derry City on a two-year deal.
Image: Derry City FC Twitter
Conor McCormack is returning to Derry City on a two-year deal.
Conor McCormack is returning to Derry City on a two-year deal.
Image: Derry City FC Twitter

FORMER CORK CITY captain Conor McCormack has found a new club ahead of the 2020 season, as he returns to Derry City.

The 29-year-old, who previously spent a season and a half at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, has penned a two-year deal with his former side.

McCormack returns to the Candystripes following a three-year stint on Leeside which came to an end on Wednesday. During that time, he picked up titles in the Premier Division, FAI Cup and President’s Cups.

The defensive midfielder was selected to captain Cork City after playing a key role in their double-winning season of 2017.

McCormack follows in the footsteps of prominent players such as Dan Casey, Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins by leaving Cork City ahead of the 2020 season. 

“I’m absolutely delighted to get it over the line,” a delighted McCormack told the Derry City website ahead of his return.

“I’m just looking forward to the season already and I’m sure we’ll do fantastic this year.” 

“There has been a lot of change from the the last time I was here. I think you have to give credit to the club and the places that they want to go.

“Declan and his team have come in and done fantastically well last season so hopefully we can build on that and I’m looking forward to being part of his plans.”

