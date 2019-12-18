Cork City bid farewell to another member of their double-winning side

CORK CITY HAVE announced the departure of former captain Conor McCormack.

The defensive midfielder, whose next club is currently unknown, departs after spending three seasons with the Leesiders.

Since joining the Turner’s Cross outfit from Derry City, McCormack has won the Premier Division, FAI Cup and two President’s Cups.

After playing a key role in the double-winning season of 2017, he was appointed captain by former manager John Caulfield for the following campaign.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to wear the Cork City jersey week-in-week-out for the last three years,” the 29-year-old Louth native wrote on Twitter.

“To everyone involved at the club, I want to wish them all the very best in the future and thank them for all the hard work they put in behind the scenes. To all the players I’ve played with, thanks for all the amazing memories.

“Most importantly, a big thank you to the incredible fans for your support through the years. I’ll never forget the nights when we had the Cross rocking. You made me feel right at home from day one.”

McCormack follows in the footsteps of prominent players such as Dan Casey, Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins by leaving Cork City ahead of the 2020 season.

Manager Neale Fenn said: “Conor has been a great servant to the club, winning trophies and leading the club into massive games and the supporters really took to him while he was here. We thank him massively for all that he’s done for the club.”

