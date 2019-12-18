This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Cork City bid farewell to another member of their double-winning side

Former City skipper Conor McCormack has moved on after spending three seasons with the Leesiders.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 5:54 PM
29 minutes ago 999 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4940253
Former Cork City captain Conor McCormack pictured during the 2018 FAI Cup final against Dundalk.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Former Cork City captain Conor McCormack pictured during the 2018 FAI Cup final against Dundalk.
Former Cork City captain Conor McCormack pictured during the 2018 FAI Cup final against Dundalk.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE announced the departure of former captain Conor McCormack.

The defensive midfielder, whose next club is currently unknown, departs after spending three seasons with the Leesiders.

Since joining the Turner’s Cross outfit from Derry City, McCormack has won the Premier Division, FAI Cup and two President’s Cups.

After playing a key role in the double-winning season of 2017, he was appointed captain by former manager John Caulfield for the following campaign.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to wear the Cork City jersey week-in-week-out for the last three years,” the 29-year-old Louth native wrote on Twitter.

“To everyone involved at the club, I want to wish them all the very best in the future and thank them for all the hard work they put in behind the scenes. To all the players I’ve played with, thanks for all the amazing memories.

“Most importantly, a big thank you to the incredible fans for your support through the years. I’ll never forget the nights when we had the Cross rocking. You made me feel right at home from day one.”

McCormack follows in the footsteps of prominent players such as Dan Casey, Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley and Graham Cummins by leaving Cork City ahead of the 2020 season. 

Manager Neale Fenn said: “Conor has been a great servant to the club, winning trophies and leading the club into massive games and the supporters really took to him while he was here. We thank him massively for all that he’s done for the club.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

