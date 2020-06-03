This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
'Conor McGregor vs Anderson Silva is bigger than Ngannou vs Jones'

Former world champion Daniel Cormier reckons clash between Irishman and superstar Silva could make millions on pay-per-view.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 2:20 PM
55 minutes ago 1,225 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5113857
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

DANIEL CORMIER, THE former two-division world champion, reckons a clash between Conor McGregor and MMA superstar, Anderson Silva, will make more money than a date between heavyweight Francis Ngannou and light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. 

Brazilian Silva called out McGregor last week on social media just five months after McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds on his UFC comeback. 

The 31-year-old is still seeking a suitable opponent to fight next and Silva may fit the bill, if they clash at 80kg.

“It’s funky of course because Anderson has been so big for so long,” Cormier said on the DC & Helwani show.

“If that’s where McGregor would have to go to get a big fight, then that is where he has to go. It would be a bigger fight than Ngannou vs Jones. Not competitively, or it doesn’t look competitive on paper but when you put that name, Anderson Silva across from McGregor, you know it will sell a lot of pay per views.

“If there is nobody else for Conor to fight, yeah I’d absolutely watch it. If everybody else is matched up, why not?

“Here’s the deal, people all want to have a problem with everything. First off, Conor vs Khabib, he doesn’t deserve a title fight he needs to fight Justin [Gaethje]. 

“Okay, [then it is] don’t let him fight Justin because Justin deserves a title fight. So now he is on the outside of 155, sure.

“He wants to go to 170, oh he doesn’t deserve a title fight against Usman. We don’t want to see him fight Masvidal because it’s a bad matchup and Masvidal needs to fight Usman. Okay, so he is out. Diaz? Oh, no we are not interested in the Diaz fight, so he is on an island he is out. Let him fight Anderson Silva, why does it matter?

“If everybody has a problem with everything and you don’t want him in a meaningful fight, you don’t think he has done enough to re-earn a title fight, let him fight Anderson Silva. That’s fine, I’ll watch it 100 percent’.”  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

COMMENTS (1)

