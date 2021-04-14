BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 14 April 2021
McGregor-Poirier trilogy fight confirmed for Las Vegas with capacity crowd

The fight will take place as part of UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 3:25 PM
Dustin Poirier (left) and Conor McGregor.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CONOR McGREGOR’S THIRD fight against Dustin Poirier has been confirmed for 10 July in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week there had been fresh doubts the bout would go ahead due to messages posted by the Dubliner on Twitter.

In a post directed at Poirier on Monday, McGregor said: “The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th.”

However UFC President Dana White has today officially confirmed the fight will take place as the headline match-up of UFC 264 in the T-Mobile Arena on 10 July.

White also confirmed that the venue will be open to a full capacity crowd of 20,000 for the event.

Tickets for the fight are due to go on sale later this week.

McGregor is without a win in the UFC since January 2020, and lost to Poirier in Abu Dhabi in January of this year, the American winning by technical knockout in round two.

McGregor won the first meeting between the pair in September 2014.

Ciarán Kennedy
