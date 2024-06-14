Advertisement
Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback is off (Nick Potts/PA).
UFC

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight cancelled due to injury

McGregor was due to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but Alex Pereira will now top the bill against Jiri Prochazka.
7.56am, 14 Jun 2024
CONOR McGREGOR’S COMEBACK fight has been cancelled due to injury just a fortnight before he was due to face Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

McGregor has been out since breaking his leg in a July 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier but was scheduled to top the bill at UFC 303 on 29 June.

However, his bout has now been pulled due to an unspecified problem.

“Conor McGregor is out of 303 versus Michael Chandler with an injury,” UFC chief executive Dana White announced in a video posted on X.

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka in the new main event.

Press Association
