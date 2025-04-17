'Heartbroken' Erin King ruled out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

IRELAND RUGBY STAR Erin King has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations and this summer’s World Cup with a ‘serious knee injury’.

King, the 2024 World Rugby Women’s XVs Breakthrough Player of the Year, suffered the setback in last weekend’s defeat to England at Virgin Media Park, Cork.

The IRFU confirmed that King will undergo surgery in Dublin today, and begin her rehabilitation process at the IRFU High Performance Centre thereafter.

It is a significant blow for Ireland, and for 21-year-old King, who has excelled at 15s and Sevens of late.

We're sorry to announce that Erin King has been ruled out of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 through injury.



Erin will today undergo knee surgery in Dublin and will begin her rehab process under the expert guidance of the IRFU Medical Team.#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 17, 2025

“I’m heartbroken to have suffered a serious knee injury that means I will miss the rest of the Six Nations along with the Rugby World Cup,” the Wicklow back row said.

“It feels very unfair right now but I’ve had the best few months with this team and I can’t wait to support in every way I can from the sidelines.

“It will be a long road ahead, but with the support I have from family, friends and team-mates around me, I will learn to accept that everything happens for a reason and if I stick to the process and rehab programme set out by the Medical Team, I’ll be back better.”

Having starred on the Sevens circuit, King made her 15s debut against Australia last September, and announced herself on the world stage at WXV in Canada. She impressed in her first Six Nations campaign, playing every minute of Ireland’s three games before suffering this cruel setback.

Scott Bemand’s side round out their campaign away to Wales and Scotland, before focus switches to the World Cup in England in August and September.