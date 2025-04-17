WRC tells Dundalk FC to pay €16,667 over unfair dismissal of chief operating officer

A FORMER CHIEF operating officer (COO) at League of Ireland club Dundalk FC was unfairly dismissed after its then-new owner followed him into his office and told him that he was being let go.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudicator Kara Turner ordered Dundalk Town FC Ltd to pay Martin Connolly €16,667 for his unfair dismissal in May 2024.

It is the second award made against Dundalk FC in recent months at the WRC. In January, the WRC ordered Dundalk Town FC Ltd to pay five-time League winner with the club, Brian Gartland, €52,629 for his unfair dismissal.

Ms Turner found that Mr Connolly was told he was being let go in February 2024 without any forewarning by the chairman of the club.

Mr Connolly left the office that day and had no further contact from Dundalk FC about the termination of his employment or the reason for same.

Ms Turner stated that in her adjudication of the claim, Dundalk Town FC has not established substantial grounds for the termination of Mr Connolly’s employment.

She found that there was no conduct on Mr Connolly’s part, or any other issue put before her, that warranted termination of Mr Connolly’s employment in the manner it occurred.

Mr Connolly’s salary with Dundalk Town FC Ltd was €50,000 and he secured alternative employment in September 2024 as a factory worker, where he works 12-hour shifts in pharmaceutical production on an annual salary of €42,975.

Mr Connolly remains on the lookout for work in the sports sector.

On behalf of Mr Connolly, Aaron Shearer BL (instructed by Ahern & McDonnell LLP solicitors) argued that the public nature of Mr Connolly’s dismissal and reputational damage should be taken into account in relation to his mitigation efforts.

On the second day of the case, Dundalk Town FC Ltd was represented Cillian McGovern BL (instructed by David Lane of McGroddy Brennan solicitors), who told the hearing that there would be no oral evidence tendered on behalf of Dundalk Town FC Ltd. The hearing concluded with oral submissions from the legal representatives for both sides.

In his evidence, Mr Connolly was appointed as COO in January 2022 and his duties included the day-to-day running of the football club, match operations, merchandising, and running the first team alongside the technical director.

He said that a new owner took over at the club in December 2023 and in February 2024, the owner followed him into his office and told him that he was being let go. The owner told Mr Connolly to do what he had to do and then to leave.

Mr Connolly received no correspondence regarding the termination of his employment and understood that his employment was over when his pay ceased in May 2024.