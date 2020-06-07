Conor McGregor says he is retiring from fighting (again)

UFC FIGHTER CONOR McGregor says he is retiring from the sport.

The 31-year-old Dublin man used his Twitter account to make the claim, just over a year on from a similar retirement announcement in 2019.

The controversial former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion made his latest retirement announcement overnight following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” wrote McGregor.

“Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

Speaking after last night’s event, UFC president Dana White reacted to McGregor’s retirement claim.

“If Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement, you should absolutely do it,” said White.

“I love Conor. There’s a handful of people that have made this really fun for me, and he’s one of them.”

McGregor was convincingly beaten by arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and didn’t fight for over a year following that defeat.

However, he made his return to the octagon in January of this year and knocked out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds. It was expected that he would fight again later this year.

McGregor’s current record stands at 22-4.

In 2016, he became the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts simultaneously, having beaten Eddie Alvarez in the lightweight bout after a 13-second knock-out of José Aldo in their featherweight title fight in 2015.

McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut in 2017.

At UFC 250 last night, Amanda Nunes further cemented her position as one of MMA’s all-time greats with a dominant win over Felicia Spencer.