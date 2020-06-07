Nunes cements position as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history

AMANDA NUNES FURTHER cemented her position as one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

The two-weight champion defended her featherweight title in spectacular fashion overnight, battering Spencer from the opening bell and never letting up.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her title defence. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It was Nunes’ first featherweight title defence since she won it from Cris “Cyborg” Justino in December 2018.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt scored his first victory in the UFC since December 2016 with a second-round knockout over Raphael Assuncao.