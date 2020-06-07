This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nunes cements position as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history

The two-weight champion defended her featherweight title by battering Felicia Spencer.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 8:48 AM
AMANDA NUNES FURTHER cemented her position as one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

The two-weight champion defended her featherweight title in spectacular fashion overnight, battering Spencer from the opening bell and never letting up.

mma-ufc-250 Amanda Nunes celebrates her title defence. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It was Nunes’ first featherweight title defence since she won it from Cris “Cyborg” Justino in December 2018.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt scored his first victory in the UFC since December 2016 with a second-round knockout over Raphael Assuncao.

Garbrandt brought his three-fight loss streak to a decisive end when he caught Assuncao with a heavy shot to the face in the closing moments of the second round.

Beforehand, Aljamain Sterling notched an early submission victory over over Cory Sandhagen in the second bantamweight bout on the main card.

In the first, Sean O’Malley improved to a 12-0 record with a first-round knockout win over Eddie Wineland.

Full results from UFC 250:

Main card:

Amanda Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer (via unanimous decision) – Women’s Featherweight title

Cody Garbrandt defeated Raphael Assuncao (via second round KO) – Bantamweight 

Aljamain Sterling defeated Cory Sandhagen (via first round submission) – Bantamweight 

Neil Magny defeated Anthony Rocco Martin (via unanimous decision) – Welterweight

Sean O’Malley defeated Eddie Wineland (via first round KO) – Bantamweight

Preliminary card:

Alex Caceres defeated Chase Hooper (via unanimous decision) – Featherweight 

Ian Heinisch defeated Gerald Meerschaert (via first round KO) – Middleweight 

Cody Stamann defeated Brian Kelleher (via unanimous decision) – Featherweight 

Maki Pitolo defeated Charles Byrd (via second round TKO) – Middleweight

Early preliminaries: 

Alex Perez defeated Jussier Formiga (via first round TKO) – Flyweight

Devin Clark defeated Alonzo Menifield (via unanimous decision) – Light Heavyweight

Herbert Burns defeated Evan Dunham (via first round submission) – Featherweight.

