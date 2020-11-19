Conor McGregor signs deal for UFC rematch with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor pictured after his win against Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas last January.

Conor McGregor pictured after his win against Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas last January.

CONOR McGREGOR IS to make his return to action in the UFC on 23 January.

The Irish mixed martial arts fighter will face former foe Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257.

It will be McGregor’s first fight since January of this year, when he recorded a first-round TKO win against Donald Cerrone.

The Dubliner – who stated back in June that he had retired – took on Poirier in a featherweight bout during the early stages of his time in the UFC.

McGregor was victorious against the American in Las Vegas in September 2014, before eventually going on to win the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight titles.

The Mac Life, a website owned by McGregor, reported today that the 32-year-old has signed his contract to make the fight official.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

McGregor later confirmed the details of the report to ESPN, who added that the event is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Poirier, who had already inked terms for the fight, has been on an impressive run of form since moving up to the 155-pound division following his first-round loss to McGregor.

The 31-year-old has seen off the likes of Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez and Max Holloway, with his most recent win coming at the expense of Dan Hooker in June.