Conor McGregor will not face charges over alleged incident at US basketball game

FORMER UFC CHAMPION Conor McGregor will not face charges over an alleged incident at a basketball match in Florida.

Prosecutors and the Irish fighter’s lawyer said the case has been dropped following a police investigation into claims that McGregor, 35, denied.

The fighter had been at an NBA Finals game in June to take part in a promotional stunt.

Advertisement

In a statement carried by multiple media outlets, his lawyer Barbara Llanes said: “After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor.

“As anticipated, this decision by the authorities confirms Mr McGregor’s account of the evening.

“On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

The decision to drop charges was confirmed by the state attorney’s office.

McGregor has not fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.

It was confirmed last week that he had taken a step towards return by re-entering the US Anti-Doping Agency’s testing programme.

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie