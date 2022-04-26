Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 26 April 2022
Tyrone set for major boost as McKenna red card rescinded before Ulster quarter-final

The former AFL star was dismissed for ‘contributing to a melee’ against Fermanagh.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 770 Views 1 Comment
Conor McKenna after receiving a red card from Joe McQuillan.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
TYRONE HAVE BEEN handed a major boost ahead of their Ulster SFC quarter-final against Derry as Conor McKenna will be available for selection after his red card was rescinded.

McKenna was dismissed during his side’s victory over Fermanagh by referee Joe McQuillan for “contributing to a melee” in the closing minutes of the second half.

The42 understands that the case was heard by the Central Hearings Committee [CHC] last night where Tyrone successfully appealed the punishment on grounds that McKenna was intervening to protect his team-mate Conn Kilpatrick.

McKenna was introduced as a second-half substitute in that Fermanagh tie, and chipped in with two points as Tyrone scored a seven-point win in Brewster Park.

He will now be available to play against Rory Gallagher’s side on Sunday afternoon, with a place in the Ulster semi-finals at stake.

