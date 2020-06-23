This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bizarre twist as Irish AFL star Conor McKenna tests negative for Covid-19

The former Tyrone minor initially tested positive.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 10:47 AM
Conor McKenna (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Conor McKenna (file pic).
Conor McKenna (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images

IRISH AFL STAR and former Tyrone minor Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19, days after an initial positive test.

AFL.com.au confirmed the Essedon player has been cleared of the virus, with a ‘low grade’ irregularity within his test last week blamed for its misleading result.

There is now confusion with regard to the self-isolation rules, after it was initially announced that team-mate James Stewart would also be forced to self-isolate.

Stewart was the only player deemed to have had close contact with McKenna, having been his wrestling partner during a drill in training.

Stewart was also re-tested in light of the new information, and the results came back negative, though he is still likely to undergo further testing.

McKenna, meanwhile, has undergone four tests in total in recent days, with just one of those positive.

Former AFL player Ray Connellan subsequently hit out at the situation, describing it as a “shambles”.

“The club has said that James still has to be subjected to two more tests,” manager Peter Jess added on Stewart. 

“But what I’m struggling with is if the science tells us that the guy is a negative and that somehow he’s recovered in 48 hours of being positive of the virus that this is some feat. 

“James has tested negative, negative, negative right through the testing regime.”

McKenna was previously criticised for allegedly breaking quartine restrictions, with Sydney radio host Ray Hadley suggesting he believed “the rules don’t apply to me”.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

