Former Tyrone ace Conor McKenna gets Covid-19

CONOR MCKENNA, THE former Tyrone minor who has become a key figure with Australian Rules side, Essendon, has tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.

As a result the club’s game against Melbourne, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed. A statement from the AFL read: “Other matches this weekend will proceed. The AFL will provide support for Conor and those around him. The priority is the health of players, staff and the community. All Essendon players and staff were tested again last night, and no other positive tests were returned.”

McKenna initially emerged as a star in the Tyrone side that reached the 2013 All-Ireland minor final. Australia then called, Essendon persuading him to join. Four years later, he turned down the opportunity to move to rival AFL clubs, signing a new four-year deal instead. A highly regarded defender, McKenna’s efficiency in possession and running ability have made him stand out over the last four seasons, in particular.

“Essendon has made my transition into football an easy and enjoyable one,” McKenna said.

“We have a great group of players, and the strong bonds I’ve made with my teammates have helped me develop my game and drive me to want to achieve success.”