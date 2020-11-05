BE PART OF THE TEAM

Limerick and Tyrone stars bag GAA Player of the Month awards for October

Recognition for Gearóid Hegarty and Conor McKenna after some impressive performances.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 1:16 PM
gaa (2) Conor McKenna and Gearóid Hegarty. Source: Inpho.

LIMERICK HURLER GEARÓID Hegarty and Tyrone footballer Conor McKenna have been crowned the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Award winners for October.

Both players enjoyed outstanding performances as inter-county action returned following the Covid-19 enforced layoff.

Hegarty led the way for John Kiely’s side as the Treaty beat Clare in their Munster quarter-final, in which they also took the league title.

pwc-gaa-gpa-player-of-the-month-in-hurling-october-2020 Hegarty with his award. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

The St Patrick’s attacker accounted for 0-5 that day and was prominent throughout, carrying his excellent form through to their provincial semi-final win over reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary last weekend. 

McKenna, likewise, has been hugely influential for Tyrone since his return from Australian Rules side Essendon. The 24-year-old established himself as the focal point of the Red Hand attack in the absence of Cathal McShane in their two league matches.

En route to helping Tyrone secure Division 1 football for 2021, McKenna hit 2-2 against Mayo, though the championship dream came crashing down after an Ulster quarter-final defeat to Donegal on Sunday.

pwc-gaa-gpa-player-of-the-month-in-football-october-2020 And McKenna with his. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

McKenna, Roscommon captain Enda Smith and Kerry’s Gavin White were the football nominees, while Hegarty pipped Clare ace Tony Kelly and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid to the hurling prize.

The PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month Awards are voted for by the GPA members.

