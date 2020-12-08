Mayo All-Star Mortimer makes move into club management in Kildare

FORMER MAYO FOOTBALLER Conor Mortimer has been named manager of Monasterevan’s senior team.

An All-Star in 2006, the forward won four Connacht titles and was on the losing side in two All-Ireland finals during his playing days.

Conor Mortimer during his playing days with Mayo. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

At club level, he represented Shrule-Glencorrib and Parnells in Dublin.

Kildare club Monasterevan announced his appointment on social media last night.

They tweeted: “Monasterevan GFC are proud to announce that former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimer has been ratified tonight as our Senior Football Manager for 2021.

“We wish @ConorMort and the team the best of luck for the year ahead.”

