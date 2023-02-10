Conor Murray ready to face France despite father being injured in road collision

IRELAND SCRUM-HALF Conor Murray is in “good form” and ready to face France in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, despite his father suffering “serious injuries” in a road traffic collision.

Murray emerged as potential doubt for the weekend match on Wednesday evening but was named in his country’s starting XV the following afternoon.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted against going into specific details about the player’s personal issue on Thursday before news broke of his dad Gerry being treated in hospital after he was involved in a collision with a truck while cycling in Co Limerick.

Murray trained at the Aviva Stadium this morning, with Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty offering words of support on behalf of the squad.

“Yeah, he’s in good form, he’s back in with the group and he’s in good form and he’s looking forward to tomorrow,” said Fogarty.

“We wish his dad the very best from the squad and a quick recovery.”

Murray, who has 101 Ireland caps, started last weekend’s 34-10 championship win in Wales after stepping in as a late replacement due to a hamstring injury to first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park.

According the Gardaí, the 33-year-old’s father was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell on Tuesday afternoon when he was injured.

A Garda spokesman said: “A truck and a cyclist were involved in this collision.

“The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”

Asked if there was a possibility of Munster player Murray being stood down for the upcoming game, Fogarty replied: “Not that I’m aware of. Conor’s good, he’s great, all considered.”