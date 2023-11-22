Stapleton earns first West Ham start as Irish stars suffer disappointment in Continental Cup

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Jessie Stapleton earned her first start for West Ham this evening as they suffered defeat to Brighton in the Continental League Cup.

Stapleton, who joined the Hammers in July following her exit from Shelbourne, was replaced by Irish teammate Jess Ziu in the 67th minute while Izzy Atkinson also featured for the full game at Broadfield Stadium.

Ireland centurion and Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey made her return to club duty from a calf injury this evening. She played for 45 minutes of her side’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United. Leanne Kiernan came on in the 68th minute of the tie for the Reds.

There was also disappointment for Louise Quinn, Jamie Finn and Lucy Quinn who were all involved in Birmingham City’s defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Megan Connolly and Chloe Mustaki were part of the Bristol City side who were defeated 3-0 by Tottenham while Grace Moloney, Niamh Farrelly, and Ruesha Littlejohn were also unfortunate with London City Lionesses in their 1-0 loss to Lewes.

Tyler Toland was also in action for Blackburn Rovers who were heavily defeated 7-0 by Aston Villa.

Continental Cup Results

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

Aston Villa 7-0 Blackburn Rovers

Man City 2-2 Leicester City (3-4 after penalties)

Liverpool 0-1 Man United

Charlton 1-0 Birmingham City

Crystal Palace 3-0 Watford

Tottenham 3-0 Bristol City

Lewes 0-1 London City

