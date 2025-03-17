Ulster scrum-half John Cooney signs for French club Brive

FRENCH PRO D2 club Brive have confirmed the signing of Irish scrum-half John Cooney from Ulster on a two-year deal.

34-year-old Cooney will make the move to Brive this summer.

Cooney will bid farewell to Ulster after eight seasons with the northern province, for whom he has been a big fan favourite.

The former Leinster and Connacht scrum-half also won 11 caps for Ireland but will now look forward to a new adventure in French rugby.

Brive, whose squad includes ex-England back row Courtney Lawes and former Ireland international Stuart Olding, are currently third in the Pro D2 and hope to earn promotion into the Top 14 ahead of next season.

Advertisement

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the Ulster fans for their incredible support over the years and for accepting me as one of their own,” said Cooney as his move to Brive was confirmed.

“Secondly, I’d like to thank Ulster Rugby for taking a punt on me and giving me the opportunity to represent this amazing province.

“Playing for Ulster has always been an absolute privilege for me, and I have never taken for granted how much this club means to so many people.

“There is no better feeling in the world than coming out to the fans singing ‘Stand up for the Ulstermen’.

“And I will always be an Ulsterman!”

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy wished Cooney well with his move to France, while the province’s general manager, Bryn Cunningham, hailed the scrum-half’s impact in Belfast.

“When Ruan Pienaar left in the summer of 2017, there was a void that badly needed filled,” said Cunningham.

“Many understandably thought we would not find a suitable replacement; such was the impact that Ruan made on this province.

“While we were pushed other Irish profiles, it was John that we decided to go after. It is testament to him that he has turned out to be one of the most influential players in the modern era for Ulster Rugby. Aside from performing consistently at such a high level since he arrived, his durability, game-changing moments, kicking prowess, and impact he has made on the fans, has been a joy to watch.

“On a personal level, he has more than repaid the faith we showed in him, and, with a French move always something he wanted to explore, we wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career.”

Brive’s sporting manager, Pierre-Henry Broncon, expressed their excitement about confirming the addition of Cooney.

“We’re delighted to welcome John to the team,” said Broncon.

“He is an experienced player with strong physical attributes and a reliable kicking game. He is used to playing in tough matches and his intelligence on the pitch will be an asset to our game plan. We look forward to working with him.”