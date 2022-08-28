Cora Staunton reaches 50-goal mark after impressive start to sixth season in AFLW

CORA STAUNTON HAS made an incredible start to her sixth consecutive season in the AFLW after reaching the 50-goal mark with Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants.

Her side lost their Round 1 tie against the Western Bulldogs by 6.5 (41) to 5.4 (34), but Staunton produced an amazing individual display by kicking three goals. She grabbed all three goals in the second, third and fourth quarters to almost help the GWS Giants over the line.

The 40-year-old is oldest player in AFLW history and continutes to excell in the sport Down Under. Bríd Stack was also in action for the GWS Giants, grabbing 15 disposals in all.

50 CAREER GOALS



A THIRD GOAL for @duckie15 in Round 1 moves her on to a HALF CENTURY of Career GOALS.



WHAT A CHAMPION 🐐 #AFLW /#aflwomens #AWholeNewBallGame #WomenInSport #IrishWomen pic.twitter.com/rBufpTFSyB — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) August 28, 2022

Elsewhere on Sunday, there were four more Irish players in action during the clash of Brisbane Lions and Fremantle Dockers where the Lions came out as resounding winners by 11.10 (76) to 4.3 (27).

Tipperry’s Orla O’Dwyer made a huge contribution for the victors as she bagged two goals, while also coming away with 20 disposals. Leitrim star Áine Tighe was on target for Fremantle, splitting the posts from distance with a super kick, while Amy Mullholland from Armagh nabbed a goal for Dockers.

Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally also featured for Fremantle and picked up six disposals during the game.

There was disappointment for Mayo’s Rachel Kearns in her Round 1 outing for Geelong as she was withdrawn in the first quarter of their clash with Richmond with what looked like a serious shoulder injury. Geelong went on to win the tie by 2.3 (15) to 1.5 (11).

Disappointment for Rachel Kearns who has had to leave the Rd 1 game in the 1st Quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury in a tackle@catswomens have updated that Rachel has an AC Joint Injury



Best Wishes from everyone here at home & hope to see you BACK IN ACTION soon💚 pic.twitter.com/hMFiszM0Mm — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) August 28, 2022

