Cora Staunton and Bríd Stack re-sign for Greater Western Sydney Giants

CORA STAUNTON AND Bríd Stack have signed on for another AFLW season with Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants.

The legendary ladies football duo both penned one-year deals.

Staunton, 40, returns to the club for her sixth consecutive season. The four-time Mayo All-Ireland winner is the Giants’ all-time leading goal-kicker, having registered 47 goals in 40 games since her debut in 2018.

The 11-time All-Star has excelled since crossing codes, and really impressed last season as she averaged 7.5 disposals, 1.9 marks and 1.8 goals a game en route to being collecting the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award.

Cork great Stack, 36, also enjoyed a brilliant season after a serious neck injury derailed her 2021 campaign.

The 11-time Cork All-Ireland winner and 2016 Footballer of the Year made her long-awaited debut in the Giants’ 2022 opening-round win over Gold Coast, and she went on to play every game, averaging 9.1 disposals, 2.1 tackles, and 1.4 spoils from half back.

Giants Head of Women’s Football, Briana Harvey said: “Both bring with them great stories of resilience and we’re thrilled to have them back for another season.

“Cora was key for us last year and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

“And while Bríd is still learning the game, we were really pleased with what she brought to the group both on and off field.”

The AFLW’s seventh season begins in August, with pre-season commencing last week.

18 Irish players have been confirmed for the new campaign thus far.

