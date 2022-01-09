Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Advertisement

Cora Staunton at the double as Bríd Stack makes winning AFLW debut

The Irish duo helped Greater Western Sydney Giants get the better of Gold Coast Suns.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 12:11 PM
9 minutes ago 233 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5649731
Cora Staunton of Greater Western Sydney Giants (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Cora Staunton of Greater Western Sydney Giants (file pic).
Cora Staunton of Greater Western Sydney Giants (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images

THERE WAS A considerable Irish influence as Greater Western Sydney Giants made a winning start to the new Australian Football League Women’s season.

Mayo’s Cora Staunton and Cork’s Bríd Stack both featured for the Giants as they recorded a 36-21 victory against Gold Coast Suns.

While making a two-goal contribution, 40-year-old Staunton became the oldest player in AFLW history.

It was also a significant occasion for Stack, as the 35-year-old made a long-awaited debut which was delayed by the serious neck injury she sustained last year.

Elsewhere, Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan chipped in with a goal apiece to Collingwood’s 44-25 triumph over Carlton.

Orla O’Dwyer featured prominently for the Brisbane Lions in their 39-9 defeat to Adelaide Crows, for whom Ailish Considine was absent.

Today’s AFLW results

  • Adelaide Crows 39 (6.3) – Brisbane Lions 9 (1.3)
  • Carlton 25 (3.7) – Collingwood 44 (6.8)
  • Gold Coast Suns 21 (3.3) – Greater Western Sydney Giants 36 (5.6)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie