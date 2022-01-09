Cora Staunton at the double as Bríd Stack makes winning AFLW debut

THERE WAS A considerable Irish influence as Greater Western Sydney Giants made a winning start to the new Australian Football League Women’s season.

Mayo’s Cora Staunton and Cork’s Bríd Stack both featured for the Giants as they recorded a 36-21 victory against Gold Coast Suns.

While making a two-goal contribution, 40-year-old Staunton became the oldest player in AFLW history.

It was also a significant occasion for Stack, as the 35-year-old made a long-awaited debut which was delayed by the serious neck injury she sustained last year.

Elsewhere, Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan chipped in with a goal apiece to Collingwood’s 44-25 triumph over Carlton.

Orla O’Dwyer featured prominently for the Brisbane Lions in their 39-9 defeat to Adelaide Crows, for whom Ailish Considine was absent.

Today’s AFLW results

Adelaide Crows 39 (6.3) – Brisbane Lions 9 (1.3)

(6.3) – (1.3) Carlton 25 (3.7) – Collingwood 44 (6.8)

(3.7) – (6.8) Gold Coast Suns 21 (3.3) – Greater Western Sydney Giants 36 (5.6)