Cork City bag four goals against Cobh as they extend lead at the top

Cork City 4

Cobh Ramblers 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

Cork City cruised into the mid-season break by dismantling Cobh Ramblers for another three-goal derby win which extends their First Division lead to 11 points over UCD.

Cian Coleman scored the opener and created the second for Darragh Crowley to claim a two-goal half-time lead. Jack Doherty netted again against his former club before Nolan Evers pulled one back. But Cian Murphy added a sweet fourth to break his drought and wrap up an accomplished display in front of 2,524 fans.

The extent of their dominance was underlined by the fact they had another three shots rebounding back off the woodwork via Murphy, Doherty, and Greg Bolger.

Both teams made one change following their 2-0 victories last Friday. Brendeán Frahill returned to the Ramblers defence, while Murphy was added to the City attack.

Corner-kicks have been City’s most consistent route to success and they had plenty of opportunities here, earning 11 in the first half. They were almost exclusively down the right, too, as Cian Bargary caused problems. Their hit rate was impressive, converting two.

Their opener came in the 12th minute after Darragh Burke parried a Jack Doherty shot behind. Evan McLaughlin’s delivery found Coleman unmarked to spin a perfect header inside the post for his fourth of the season.

They came close from another set piece as Murphy’s flicked header from a Bolger free-kick struck the post.

Doherty hit the other post with a shot filed under goal-of-the-season near-misses. Following in the footsteps of Seán Murray’s halfway-line effort last week, Doherty juggled the ball from right to left foot and without allowing it to touch the ground, unleashed a volley while falling which had Burke beaten all ends up.

In the end, it was the old-reliable corner-kick method that provided the cushion. Coleman’s pressure created the chance and Crowley could hardly believe his luck when he turned around to find the ball at his feet to finish. A first goal since the famous 4-4 draw with Shamrock Rovers 15 months ago for the injury-hit right-back.

Having smacked both posts, City completed the hat-trick by smashing the crossbar early in the second half via Bolger’s wickedly dipping strike.

They had their third within a minute. Bolger switched out wide to Bargary and this time, rather than being blocked for a corner, his cross was on the money for Doherty to dive in. His sixth goal of the season and more importantly, his first since early March.

Burke saved Doherty’s next attempt and a Bargary blast was blocked by Justin Eguaibor before the winger’s brilliant ball just evaded Murphy.

Ramblers’ first shot arrived after an hour when Brad Wade advanced quickly off his line to deny Tiernan O’Brien. They had their breakthrough from a 76th-minute corner when Evers powered in Jack Larkin’s delivery.

A worrying note for City followed when Bargary was shouldered off the field by Murphy and the team doctor, unable to put pressure on his right leg.

It ended on a high with Murphy’s long-awaited first goal in 14 months. Harry Nevin, who tested Burke with a piledriver moments prior, kept the ball alive, Malik Dijksteel sent it back across goal, and the striker was in the right place to nod home.

CORK CITY: B Wade; D Crowley (H Nevin 58), C Coleman, C Lyons, E McLaughlin; G Bolger (B Coffey 66), S Murray (A Healy 73); C Bargary (J Fitzpatrick 73), J Doherty, C Drinan (M Dijksteel 58); C Murphy.

COBH RAMBLERS: D Burke; J Eguaibor, B Frahill, D Larkin, L Le Bervet (A De Sanctis 85); D Holland (N Evers h-t), J Abbott; T O’Brien, J Larkin, L Kervick (E Deasy 86); D Bosnjak (G Towler 92).

Referee: D Murphy.